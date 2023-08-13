ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 802,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 543.4 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

