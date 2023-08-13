ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 802,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 543.4 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
