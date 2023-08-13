Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TRV opened at $166.86 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

