Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

ACN opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.32. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

