Associated Banc Corp Makes New $205,000 Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 180,505 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $213.43 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

