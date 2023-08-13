Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $1,900.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ASBFY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.17 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

