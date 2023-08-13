Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.5 %

Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

