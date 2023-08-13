Atlas Wealth LLC Buys 234 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.