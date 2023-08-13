Atlas Wealth LLC Has $495,000 Stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 128.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

SWZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

