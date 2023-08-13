Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $325,000 in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMU. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.60.
In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 358,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,835.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,025.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 440,571 shares of company stock worth $1,396,623 in the last quarter.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
