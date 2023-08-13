Atlas Wealth LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,140. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

