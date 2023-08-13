Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 13,920 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 162.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 63,372 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

GRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,352. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

