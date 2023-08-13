Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $379,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 112.6% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $457,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 763.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 148,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $205,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $252.82 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

