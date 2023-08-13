Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Holdings Cut by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $22.56 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
