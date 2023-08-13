Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $5.93 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $833.87 million and $37.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00020177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.78 or 1.00050965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.96006954 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $37,721,645.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.