Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $823.73 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $823.73 million and $39.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00020044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,276.62 or 1.00097469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.96006954 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $37,721,645.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

