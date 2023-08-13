AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.24.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.43, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.