Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $141,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Azenta by 115.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at $88,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 1,243.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 910,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

