Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 8th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $166.83 on Friday. Badger Meter has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $167.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Badger Meter by 74.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

