Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.18

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $157.38 million and $4.80 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 137,323,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,923,751 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

According to CryptoCompare, "Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO)."

