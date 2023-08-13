BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

