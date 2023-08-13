BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

