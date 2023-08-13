BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.30. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

