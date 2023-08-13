BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,965,500,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

