Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $70.98.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 163,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

