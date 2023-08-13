bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

bebe stores stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

