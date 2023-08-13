Beldex (BDX) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $205.84 million and $4.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.87 or 0.06305335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,812,479 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,392,485 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

