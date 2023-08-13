Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 1,091 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 324,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 534,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.