Beta Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.72. 2,652,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,596. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

