Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,716 shares during the period. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III accounts for 1.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

PMX remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Friday. 103,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,613. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

