Beta Wealth Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.57. 55,667,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,143,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,375.81, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

