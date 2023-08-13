Beta Wealth Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,277,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

