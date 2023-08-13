Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 8,473 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPLG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,005. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.