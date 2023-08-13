Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 393,948 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 755.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 194,042 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,009. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.