Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Aug 13th, 2023

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 393,948 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 755.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 194,042 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,009. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

