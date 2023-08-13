Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the July 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTTX

Better Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 155,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Better Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mark A. Berman purchased 54,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $40,005.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 388,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,379.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 274,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $200,027.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 728,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,708.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Berman bought 54,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 388,191 shares in the company, valued at $283,379.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,699,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,691. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.