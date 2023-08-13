BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

BioAtla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. BioAtla has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.24.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BioAtla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

