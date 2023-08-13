Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of BIOC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,593. The company has a market capitalization of $654,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($12.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Biocept in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

