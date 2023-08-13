Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.07 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $42,140.96 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00185561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018214 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003439 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

