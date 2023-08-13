BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 1,215,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.