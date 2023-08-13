Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Blackstone Minerals Price Performance
BLSTF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blackstone Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
