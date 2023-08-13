Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Blackstone Minerals Price Performance

BLSTF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blackstone Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

