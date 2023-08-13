BMO Capital Markets Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$232.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$192.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$189.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$194.10. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

