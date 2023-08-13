BMO Capital Markets Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FINGF

Finning International Trading Down 1.3 %

Finning International Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.1866 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.