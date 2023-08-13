BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Reaches $280.06 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $240.30 or 0.00817533 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion and $280.06 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,853,009 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,853,145.94794506. The last known price of BNB is 240.04802142 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1564 active market(s) with $363,669,975.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
