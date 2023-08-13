BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Reaches $280.06 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $240.30 or 0.00817533 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion and $280.06 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,853,009 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,853,145.94794506. The last known price of BNB is 240.04802142 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1564 active market(s) with $363,669,975.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.