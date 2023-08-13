BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist Financial increased their target price on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $86.85. 130,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. BOK Financial has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

