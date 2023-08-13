Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boqii by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 21st. The 3-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 21st.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

