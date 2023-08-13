BORA (BORA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $552,433.66

BORA (BORA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BORA token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $139.80 million and $552,433.66 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BORA Token Profile

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

