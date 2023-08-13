Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRVMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bravo Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bravo Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

Bravo Mining Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BRVMF remained flat at $3.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35. Bravo Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

