British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BTI opened at $32.44 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

