Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $829.76. 2,033,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,268. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $867.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

