Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWEN opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

