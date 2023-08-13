Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $109.31

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

